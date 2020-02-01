Polk County Warming Centers in Falls City and Monmouth will be open the nights of Feb. 1 through 3.
Falls City
Location: Community Center
320 N Main Street (West end of Fire Hall)
Monmouth
Location: Monmouth Christian Church
959 Church St. W (front office building; look for warming center trailer)
Intake is 7-9 p.m.
For the safety and courtesy of all guests, please check in during this time if possible.
After hours, call 503-949-4987.
The warming center operates from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Transportation can be arranged if needed.
Families and pets welcome.
An urgent need is grab-and-go food items for our new Falls City location. Donations can be dropped off at either warming center site during the 7-9 p.m. intake hours. Donation ideas are listed here.
