Former pastor and local Christian bookstore owner, Wilbur Lee Schmidt (Bill), went peacefully to be with His Lord and Savior on April 9, 2020, at 1:45 p.m. in the home of one of his daughters in Dallas. He was surrounded by his wife, Lena Irene, of 70+ years and their family. His love and devotion for his wife was a testimony of his commitment to her.
Bill was born on April 30, 1929 in Vernonia, Oregon, to Tobias and Agnes Schmidt and two older sisters. All of his childhood and youth years were spent in the Dallas area. He enjoyed the location of their home as there was a creek nearby. He played football in high school and graduated from Dallas High in 1947.
Bill and Lena were high school sweethearts and married on August 4, 1949, at Grace Mennonite Church in Dallas. After Bible college in Omaha, Nebraska, they accepted a position as pastor of a church in Spokane. This led to their ministry of serving as a pastor at a total of seven churches over a span of about 28 years. They returned to Dallas in 1975 as the owners of Charis Bookstore. We know that an amazing number of Bibles went out around the world through the store’s ministry. They sold the business in 1990 and began their retirement. He continued to serve the Lord until God took him home to heaven.
Bill supplemented his income with painting houses. Coin collecting was a favorite hobby of his, as was being a beekeeper. Some of his favorite activities included fishing, hunting, gardening, having coffee with his friends, and riding his scooter around town. You may have seen him on the corner of Washington and Church Street holding a hairdryer in his hand to assist the Police Department in traffic control.
His love for his family stems from his relationship with the Lord. He generously gave and served in the community and has left a legacy for many to carry on.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife Lena, and their five children, Elaine Lawless of Dallas, Jerry (and LuAnn) of NE, Judy (and Ron) Fast of WA, Colleen (and Kevin) Shinn of Dallas, and Neil (and Chris) of Dallas. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren with nine spouses and 33 great-grandchildren with two more on the way. Bill’s surviving sisters are Grace Janzen of Dallas and Jewelle (and Herb) Peters of Springfield, OR, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Private family graveside service was held on April 14 at Dallas Cemetery officiated by Pastor Ron Sutter of Bridgeport Chapel. The celebration of life service will be held at a future date. Contributions in honor of Bill Schmidt can be made to Weekday School of the Bible in care of the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center at 287 SW Washington St. Dallas, Oregon 97338. www.dallastribute.com
