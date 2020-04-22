Ted was born on September 30, 1930 in Dallas, Oregon, the son of Henry and Annette Carpenter Friesen. He spent a couple of years in Valsetz, Oregon, as a very young child. He moved back to Dallas where he attended schools until he was 15 years old and then moved with his family to Salem. He graduated from Salem High School in 1949. Ted served for six years in the US Navy during the Korean War and was stationed on the USS Princeton in Japan. He went on to Oregon College of Education in 1959 and received his teaching certificate. He taught school at Sutherland, Swegle and Lake Labish schools. He never married, but loved to cook. He will be truly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents and half brother Jack Wilson. He is survived by many cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the arrangements. www.dallastribute.com
