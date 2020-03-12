UPDATE March 13 at 2:28 p.m.:
Western Oregon University President Rex Fuller sent out a news release Friday afternoon with additional steps the university is taking amid statewide K-12 school closures.
Additional and continuing steps are below.
Child Development Center
Because of Gov. Kate Brown’s K-12 closure announcement, WOU childcare center is closed as of Monday, March 16 and will tentatively reopen Wednesday, April 1.
Winter 2020 final exams
We have canceled all in-person final exams and class meetings next week. We recognize this could be challenging for some courses, but we need to maximize health and safety for everyone.
Faculty have a number of options available, including:
- Putting the exam online
- Having work distributed via email
- Offering incomplete (I) grades
- Grading based on the work that has been completed up to this point
Faculty will determine the method that works best for each of their classes and send their students an email that communicates the plan for next week. This email will go out no later than noon Saturday, March 14.
Academic Innovation will be providing faculty support to transition to online and remotely delivered final exams and class meetings. Faculty should use the Request for Assistance with Remote Instruction Form to contact Academic Innovation to request support for this transition.
Spring 2020 classes
Spring term classes will begin April 1, not Monday, March 30.
Almost all spring 2020 courses will begin by being delivered online or remotely. Then, we will re-evaluate our social distancing measures periodically throughout spring quarter. WOU will provide another update on this no later than April 15.
Tuition for spring 2020 courses will be charged based on the original mode of instruction in your schedule.
Housing and dining
Campus residence halls will remain open during this time in order to reduce the need for students to travel home if they are unable to travel at this time. University Housing has limited temporary spaces available for roommates who would like to separate and limit their contact with others.
Fuller said students who can go home are strongly encouraged to do so. Students who leave should take whatever personal or academic items they want but do not need to check out of their rooms.
During this time, the Valsetz Dining Hall be open with limited hours for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The seating area will be closed, and all food will be takeout only. Please see the University Housing website for more details about housing and dining.
Student and campus services
Many departments on campus will adjust their services to provide them via phone, email, video chat and other methods to limit face-to-face interactions.
WOU will post updates at wou.edu/coronavirus.
ORIGINAL STORY -----
MONMOUTH — The Western Oregon University campus is not closing, but most classes for spring term will be offered remotely, Rex Fuller, WOU president said in a statement Thursday.
"The campus is taking a proactive approach to supporting global efforts to limit the spread (of COVID-19). These steps are the socially responsive approach and fits our values and the guidelines provided by the Governor, the Oregon Health Authority and the Higher Education Coordinating Commission," Fuller said.
- Finals for winter term will be held as scheduled unless students receive specific information from their faculty.
- Campus residence halls will remain open during spring break, with the standard fee waived, reducing the need for students to travel home if they are unable to or uncomfortable with traveling at this time. Valsetz Dining Hall will be open with limited hours for breakfast, lunch, and dinner over spring break.
- Most classes for spring term, starting March 30, will be offered remotely, which includes but is not limited to online solutions for a minimum of two weeks. This will be continuously evaluated. Faculty will notify students regarding how their individual courses will be delivered.
- WOU will not sponsor or host any gatherings with more than 250 people. This restriction is effective until April 8 and will be reevaluated prior to that date.
- Gatherings for fewer than 250 will be in spaces that accommodate at least twice the number of attendees to maximize our adherence to social distancing.
- Maintain a distance of at least three feet between employees in offices and at worksites, including essential meetings.
- Limit all non-essential meetings of twenty or more individuals, including after-work functions.
- Non-essential WOU-sponsored travel is suspended. We recommend that students, staff and faculty stay local as much as possible, and limit their personal travel.
- Employees will be permitted to work remotely, where feasible, and with approval from their supervisor.
"Looking ahead to spring term, faculty have been urged to create alternative methods for teaching courses," Fuller said. "To assist in this effort, the campus expanded our support for online offerings. More details concerning this will be sent to faculty today and I am confident that this will enable the campus to greatly expand online offering in spring term."
I am enormously grateful to employees for working diligently to make our efforts for increased social distancing a reality and to those who continue to support our students during this stressful time. In my years at Western, I have appreciated how focused our community is about supporting each other and that stands even truer today.
