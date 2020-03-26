MONMOUTH — A Western Oregon University student tested positive for COVID-19 today, according to WOU's website.
This is the first confirmed case of a WOU student with COVID-19, according to a post on WOU's Facebook page.
"The individual is currently quarantining at home off campus," the post states.
Polk County Public Health is in charge of investigating the case and will contact anyone they believe may have been exposed.
WOU has dedicated a page on its website to information about COVID-19.
The Student Health and Counseling Center SHCC is offering COVID-19 testing to WOU students, according to the site.
Students must first call 503-838-8313 to get triaged.
If they qualify you for testing, they will provide further instructions. They are doing the testing and collecting specimens in a tent behind the SHCC building.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
