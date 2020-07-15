Itemizer-Observer staff report
MONMOUTH — Western Oregon University’s women’s soccer team will import an assistant coach from the University of Oregon for the new season this fall.
Maryn Beutler, most recently a University of Oregon graduate assistant coach, will join the Wolves.
Head coach Kacey Bingham said she’s eager to have Beutler to join her staff, according to a WOU news release.
“I’ve known and been able to work with Maryn for the past couple of years. I have been so impressed with her coaching and leadership style,” Bingham said. “It is so important to bring on coaches who can relate to the players but also challenge them. She has so much passion for the game and coaching.”
Beutler said is thankful for the opportunity to join the coaching staff at WOU.
“I am passionate about my coaching career and look forward to bringing what I have learned from my past experiences to the program,” Beutler said. “I am looking forward to the opportunity to continue to learn and push this team forward. I’m excited to work with head coach Kacey Bingham and this talented group of young women.”
Beutler remained with the Ducks after a successful playing career, serving as a graduate assistant coach and director of operations over the past two years. Along with serving her role with the University of Oregon, Beutler was actively involved with the Timbers and Thorns Youth Soccer Department.
Originally from Bend, Beutler was a midfielder for the Ducks from 2012-16 playing in 78 career matches, tallying eight goals and two assists for 18 points. Of her eight goals, five were game-winners. Her 78 appearances rank sixth all-time at Oregon, while her 94 career shots rank 10th.
She took home Pac-12 player of the week honors during her senior season after posting a goal and an assist in Oregon’s wins over Arizona and Arizona State.
Beutler graduated from Oregon with a degree in journalism in 2016.
Before arriving back at Oregon to begin her collegiate coaching career, Beutler coached the 02 and 03 Girls in the Eastside Timbers Soccer Club and played in the WPSL with the Westside Timbers. Beutler was part of several successful teams during her high school career at Bend helping lead the team to the 2008 and 2009 state 5A Championships.
