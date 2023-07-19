No sooner had the ribbon been cut to celebrate the opening of Divine Distillers then more concern surfaced about the fate of the restaurant-bar venue at the entrance to town. Jason Greenwood, owner of the establishment – a site now known for its huge wooden angel and brightly colored mural on Main Street’s north end – said no progress has been made to alter some of the restrictions imposed on the property by the city.
“I cannot justify spending any more money on this project,” Greenwood said. “Our cost of operating this place is not covered by current income.”
Though outdoor dining is available, full-scale use of the interior restaurant hasn’t been approved by the city, which mandates 16 parking spaces for the business, plus landscaping and stormwater improvements.
The expense of meeting these regulations is between $100,000 and $300,000, according to Greenwood. The debt he would need to add to his current investment would be overwhelming, he explained.
Divine Distillery, which moved from Salem to Independence, produces liquor ranging from brandy made with regional fruits to Oregon-style tequila.
After a positive announcement of his arrival on the city’s Facebook page, Greenwood hit some barriers in trying to build the business he had in mind when he took over a gravel lot along Highway 51.
He expressed his growing concern at a city council meeting, where he asserted that the number of parking spots far exceeds the amount needed; Later, he added that the expense of a stormwater-collection addition is a major worry.
Some in town have eagerly awaited the opening of his restaurant, The Inferno, which initially was slated for earlier this summer.
“Divine Distillers has turned an industrial building into a showcase, and is a great example of a very talented business owner with big ideas making his dream happen,” said Nicki Marazzani, executive director of the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce.
Noting that the ribbon-cutting was only a few weeks ago, she added: “We love the outside area and can’t wait to utilize the indoor area as soon as it is able to open.”
However, Greenwood reiterated that he cannot afford to complete the improvements needed for the venue, as spelled out the by city.
A notice from the city indicates a decision on the project will be made in late July. It will be based on “relevant approval criteria” in the zone, which is light-industrial, and the code, which is designed around the city ‘s comprehensive plan, according to city documents.
