Gale R Hemmen, 68, died Oct. 27, 2021.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police report for Nov. 10
- OSAA executive board to vote on new high school leagues
- From military man to mayor
- Tualatin-based firm expands to Dallas
- Dallas football advances in upset victory
- Matthew Thomas Allison
- Karma celebrates three years of brewing a friendly community
- Dallas to showcase its ‘Greatest’
- Independence Historic District: A Place of Pride and Controversy
- Tualatin-based Ascentec Engineering expands to Dallas
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- ODFW recreation report: Updates for Nov. 10
- ODFW kicks off popular brood trout stockings
- Native landscape management topic of museum presentation
- COVID-19 recovery slows, but no sign of a new spike
- Young worker safety contest opens to high school students
- Veterans Day ceremony dedicates Polk’s first Blue Star Marker
- WOU ROUNDUP: Wolves football ends season with a win
- Garcia to represent WOU at nationals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.