Oct. 4, 1926 - May 10, 2022
Hazel Belle Casey passed away on May 10, 2022, at the age of 95.
Hazel was born on Oct. 4, 1926, in Russellville, Arkansas, to James and Lora Loyd.
A celebration of life is planned for Wednesday, May 18, 1 p.m. at Church of Christ, 127 Heffley St N. Monmouth, Oregon. Inurnment will be at Fir Crest Cemetery.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Share your memories at FarnstromMortuary.com.
