MONMOUTH — The Heritage Auto Show is in its 19th year, but organizers still try to give attendees a glimpse at vehicles they may not see anywhere else.
This year, they have a 1909 Brush.
“One of the things we try really hard with this show is to bring out the really unique pieces,” said Paul Pfnister, one of the event’s organizers. “So many of these cars that you see, the only place you’re going to see them is a museum. We’re trying to bring these vehicles out so people can see them.”
A few years ago, the group scored a 1927 Durant service truck, which Pfinster said is the only one in existence.
This event is a lot of work, but Pfinster said they do this for two reasons: to preserve automotive heritage and to help fund a scholarship for graduating students who want to go into the automotive trades.
A number of cars went by the way of the scrap iron pile when the price of scrap iron went up, Pfinster said.
“Needless to say we are losing some of our automotive heritage,” Pfinster said. “To have these unique vehicles so folks can see them is a real treat.”
There will be food, drawings, car facts trivia, club participation awards, “stump the gearhead,” and more.
Registration opens at 8 a.m. The show begins at 9. Cost is $15 and a can of food for the Ella Curran Food Bank.
A portion of the proceeds will go to the Jerry Bigler Scholarship Fund.
Check it out
What: Heritage Auto Show
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 28
Where: Monmouth Main Street Park
For more information: heritageautoandagshows.com or email nwbp1@q.com.
