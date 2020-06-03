INDEPENDENCE — Two decades after taking on a role he never intended to play, Central High School choir and drama teacher Jeff Witt received a career achievement award.
The Melba Day Sparks Henning award is given to adults who have made exceptional contributions to theater and theater education in Oregon. Recipients are nominated by peers and students.
“I went to school to be a choir teacher,” Witt said. “I have my minor in theater and I have my theater endorsement to teach.”
He started out teaching choir, but always acted on the side.
“This job opened up and I thought, I can do that, I have my endorsement,” he said. And he loves theater. “That’s why I act so much outside of school,” Witt said. “I direct all year long, I love it, but I like to perform too.”
He auditioned for and was accepted to masters’ programs, but decided to work rather than add to his student loan debt, he said.
“Truly my passions in life are working with kids and performing,” Witt said. “So I didn’t feel like I was ever settling because it’s something I love to do.”
Gary Frame, his choir teacher at Sprague High School, was a big part of that, he said.
Usually the Melba Day Sparks Henning award is given during the annual state thespian conference in Salem. It didn’t happen this year because, like almost all other gatherings, it was canceled due the coronavirus pandemic.
Witt is the treasurer of the board and chair of the awards committee, but information hadn’t been coming his way.
“I wasn’t ever given access to any of it, I finally said at the board meeting, ‘I need to have access to this document if we’re going to discuss this,’” Witt said.
Dallas High School drama teacher Blair Cromwell nominated Witt for the award.
“From supporting me when I need the advice of a fellow teacher who has been there, to bringing extra bottles of stage blood if I run low, Jeff Witt has made himself irreplaceable to me,” Cromwell said. “I can’t wait for his shows to open so my troupe can come and cheer them on.”
Witt, Cromwell and Redmond Proficiency Academy theater arts director Kate Torcom collaborated last year to produce “Midsummer Night’s Dream” with students from all three schools.
“I have known Jeff for five years through Oregon Thespians, and have cherished every moment of our time together,” Torcom said.
Students from all three schools wrote to Oregon Thespians in support of Witt receiving the Melba Day Sparks Henning award.
“When Central and Dallas (high schools) collaborated with RPA on the tri-school Midsummer project, Jeff welcomed us into his space as if it was our own,” said RPA student Natalie Lawton. DHS students also cited that project as memorable.
“While working on that incredibly ambitious and strenuous project, many of us found ourselves at odds with one another after the long, hard days of work,” said DHS student Cole Richardson. “When we were all at the end of our ropes, he brought us together and helped us get our act together so we could put the show on and be nice to each other again.”
Of course, Witt’s CHS students sent letters speaking of the various ways he’s inspired them.
“During the seven years I spent with Mr. Witt, spread through middle school and high school, he taught me more than I could have imagined about the arts of theater and music,” Zack Vinyard said.
Vinyard said Witt helped him in any way he needed it, and helped him choose music as his college major. “Now, even after I have graduated, I still continue to learn from him as he is willing to keep helping me along my way,” Vinyard said. “Mr. Witt helped me find my place in the world when I wondered if I would ever find one. For everything he has taught me, I am eternally grateful.”
