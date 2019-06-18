INDEPENDENCE — The Independence City Council on June 11 unanimously passed a $30 million budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The budget includes a cost-of-living increase of 3.2 percent for all non-represented employees, including the city manager.
For represented employees, the COLA is 3 percent.
There was no discussion before approving the budget at the council meeting, but it was discussed by councilors and budget committee members at the budget committee meetings on May 15 and 22.
A full-time position was added to the planning department and one full-time position was added to the building department. Finance staff was reduced by 0.8 FTE.
“The city began saving funds in a PERS stabilization account a few years ago,” Tom Pessemier, city manager, said in his budget message.
This budget does not dip into that account, he said.
The $1.7 million Urban Renewal District budget also was approved unanimously.
