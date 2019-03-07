Eric Dale Hedrick, 47, of Independence, was arrested on Feb. 13 for first-degree theft, six counts of second-degree theft, 10 counts of aggravated identity theft, five counts of identity theft, first-degree forgery, and 64 counts of second-degree forgery.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Hedrick allegedly wrote 51 checks that totaled more than $1,000 between Sept. 29, 2018 and Jan. 12, 2019.
A separate probable cause affidavit states Hedrick is charged with tampering with a witness and fourth-degree assault for an incident that was alleged to have occurred on Feb. 11 and involved the alleged victim of the forgery and identity theft charges.
Hedrick and the alleged victim are related.
