Joan was born in Ashland, Oregon, to Wayne and Peggy Sikes. The family moved to Santa Clara, California, where she graduated from High School. She attended college at Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Oregon, and after graduating she returned home to the Bay area.
Joan met Dale Long while attending an event at the Hewlett Packard Rod and Gun Club. The two were married on Sept. 23, 1973, in Emerald Bay, California.
Joan and Dale moved to the Corvallis, Oregon, area in 1974 where they made their home on a 5-acre farm. Joan was an Elks member and a Past Exalted Ruler from 2000 to 2001. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, and raising cattle on the farm. After a 25-year career at Hewlett Packard as an Integrated Circuit Board Technician, Joan retired from Hewlett Packard/Agilent in 2000.
In retirement, Joan and Dale enjoyed traveling. Some of the more memorable trips they made were to Mississippi, Colorado Springs, Puget Sound, Washington, and a cruise to Alaska. Joan also enjoyed many crafts including crocheting and lapidary.
She is survived by husband Dale of Dallas, Oregon; sons Matt (Carrie) Long of Mississippi, and Dan (Monica) Long of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and four grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers Dale and Alan; and five nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, who is caring for the family.
