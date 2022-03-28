Tara Townley from the Chamber of Commerce announced that the Krazy Dayz Parade is back on at a meeting she hosted at the Civic Center. 2022 will mark the first time the Krazy Dayz Parade will be held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her goal was to recruit committee volunteers and share details about the Krazy Dayz Parade which is going to be held on July 30.
The Chamber of Commerce decided they would host the Crazy Dayz Parade after the city initially canceled it due to a lack of volunteers.
Townley said the reason the Chamber of Commerce voted to take on the challenge to run the parade, simply, was because they saw a need.
"That is all there is to it. I don't know the importance, because I have not seen it, but when we saw the post from the city which the city has graciously run, we realized, ok, we can do this," Townley said. "The Chamber of Commerce took the value and importance of the parade and voted to add it to the chamber of events. This isn't something that we are just starting this year, and this is something that we want to start and grow."
The first order of business was to select a theme. There was a variety of choices. Suggestions ranged from “Tropical,” “Floral,” and “Growing Together.”
Although there were many great ideas for themes, ultimately, they chose "A Moment in Time."
"It feels like we've been stuck in the same moment due to COVID-19," said the audience member who made the suggestion.
The theme "A Moment in Time" can be interpreted any way the participants see fit, whether their moment in time is the 70s, 80s, or the future.
"A moment in time could be when you found Sasquatch," Townley joked.
The next thing they discussed was where to find drop-off locations for parade entry forms. They filled nine locations.
"We are looking for drop locations where you can either pick up or drop off your parade forms. Not everyone is savvy to go online, so we want to ensure we have online opportunities and hard copy forms," Townley said.
Townley then showed a map of the parade route.
"In the future, we would like to look at making this a full route and making it a little bit bigger. But logistically, we did not have that opportunity unless we started a little bit earlier," Townley said.
The map showed the parade route starting at Washington and Jefferson streets then ending at the Acadamy Building on Acadamy Street.
Last, Townley asked for committee volunteers, to which many people have already shown interest and filled vacant slots. However, she still needs a few more people.
"Currently, the committee in which we need assistance is volunteer recruitment and sound/stage acquisition," Townley said. As of March 25, they still need volunteers for recruitment and sound/stage.
Townley told the volunteers the set-up of events would be the same as last year, including activities for kids and a beer garden.
"The setup will be the same as last year if you guys attended last year," Townley said. "So, it'll be the main streets blocked off once again and the side streets. They are going to have kids' stuff, and there is going to be a beer/alcohol garden and so forth."
If you are interested in any of the open volunteer positions, including the parade committee, contact Townley at Board@dallasoregon.org or (503) 832-0227.
Drop off the parade entry forms by July 5 at the following nine locations: Willamette Valley Fiber, Henry & Me Boutique, Bel Salone, Citizens Bank, Polk Itemizer-Observer, Chamber of Commerce, West Valley Taphouse, Two Wolves Taproom, and Home Smart on Main Street.
