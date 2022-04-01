The Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of the new location of Stan Butterfield, Attorney at Law, on March 30. About 28 people attended the ribbon cutting celebrating the reopening of Butterfield's business new site, which he moved from Uglow Avenue to 605 SW Church Street.
Butterfield has been practicing law in Oregon since 2004, specializing in elder law, including estate planning, wills and trusts. He has also served one term as a district attorney for Polk County, then he went back to his private practice.
"I also do protective proceedings, guardianships and conservatorships to help protect elderly people if they start to decline. We also do probates, so we take care of that when people pass. That is our focus," Butterfield explained.
In addition to his practice, Butterfield serves as a municipal court judge in Independence and the city of Aumsville, which he says, "keeps him busy."
Tara Townley from the Chamber of Commerce hosted the event, which started with casual conversations between the guests inside Butterfield's new office spaces.
It was raining outside, but as if it were right on cue, the rain stopped right at 11 a.m., when the event was advertised to start. Townley quickly rounded up the sizable crowd and moved them outside for the ribbon-cutting before the rain began again, ushering everyone directly in front of a big green sign with white letters, "Stan Butterfield, P.C. Attorney at Law."
Townley then pulled a pair of giant scissors out of a black case, with the words "Chamber of Commerce" stamped on one of the blades.
"Watch out; they're sharp," Townley warned as she handed them to Butterfield.
As Butterfield positioned himself behind a red ribbon held by his staff, Townley kicked off the ceremony.
"Welcome, everybody. Today, we are here for the ribbon cutting and the grand reopening, shall we say, of Stan Butterfield, Attorney at Law, because they were never really closed. Stan Butterfield and his office is a huge staple in this community and a huge contributor, " Townley said. "This is one of those exciting things we celebrate when there is growth, expansion, and movement bringing more people into Dallas. We absolutely love this. We thank you for the opportunity to celebrate with you. We will give you an opportunity if you want to say anything."
"Sure," Butterfield replied.
"Well first, I want to thank everybody for coming and sharing this time. We worked very hard to build this over the last eight years and this support is really touching to see you folks here," Butterfield said as he choked up.
"I appreciate you being here and being a part of this community," he continued. "You really made our business possible, and I am thankful.
"Connie and my two stalwarts here," he said, looking over to his left, then his right, "really helped us build this, so thank you all for coming today."
The crowd started clapping then Townley chimed back in.
"And with that, we will count down from three with community involvement," Townley said.
"Three, two, one," the crowd shouted simultaneously.
Then the "clip" of the scissors could be heard as Butterfield closed the blades on the ribbon with a loud "wahoo!"
"Wow, those are sharp," Butterfield said with a big grin.
Then he invited his guests back inside for snacks and drinks to finish the celebration.
