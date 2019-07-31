One hundred years ago soldiers just returned from France and the First World War. They got together at the old Dallas Armory to organize an American Legion Post. On Aug. 9, 1919, Dallas veterans met and voted unanimously to adopt the name of Carl B. Fenton Post 20.
Carl was an outstanding athlete at the University of Oregon and a grandson of Oregon Trail pioneers who came to Polk County. Sgt. Fenton was instrumental in getting volunteers to join the National Guard so they could all be deployed to serve on the front together in France. Soon after the end of the war he became a victim of the Spanish Influenza Pandemic. The hospitals in France were crowded and he refused treatment. He recovered enough to make it back on the troop ship and returned to Dallas. Unfortunately his body was still suffering the aftereffects and he died on May 3, 1919.
This first meeting of Legion Post 20 was presided over by Frank B. Kersey, a Dallas businessman who had seen military service with Oregon soldiers in France during the Great War. Mr. Kersey later became mayor of Dallas.
Since that time Post 20 has continued to serve our community in a variety of ways. Each year we set up the Avenue of Flags at Dallas Cemetery and conduct a program on Memorial Day. We currently maintain an Emergency Veterans Relief Fund to assist other veterans in distress. We award a college scholarship to a Dallas High senior and we also present school award medals at five Polk County schools.
This year we plan to celebrate our post centennial at the Dallas City Park on Saturday August 10 with a picnic. Members and auxiliary are invited to attend.
Al Ratzlaff
Dallas
