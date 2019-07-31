Summertime is now in full swing, which means local kids are involved in sports, camps and other fun outdoor activities.
If you’re working with kids, you have a responsibility to protect them from sexual abuse. Child sexual abuse is a serious problem that can happen anywhere. It is driven by many things and difficult to wrap our heads around.
According to the prevention organization Darkness to Light, 90 percent of victims know and trust their abuser.
Fortunately, there are steps we can take to prevent this from happening.
The Ford Family Foundation administers a nationally acclaimed training curriculum, Darkness to Light’s Stewards of Children. Liberty House and Juliette’s House offer the training for free throughout Polk County, and will come to your organization if needed.
All coaches, mentors and youth leaders should be trained to detect and prevent child sexual abuse. If you’re a parent with kids in summer sports or activities, check with coaches or leaders and ask if they’ve been trained.
We owe it to our children. Let’s be their champions.
Alison Kelley is the CEO of Liberty House. Contact her at akelley@libertyhousecenter.org
or call Liberty House Prevention Services (971)599-5876 to learn more.
Alison Kelley
Salem
