I would like to thank Mickey Garus for pointing out how political parties sometimes change their positions over time.
Mr. Garus dragged up a trite GOP chestnut when he noted that racial terrorism in the south used to be associated with Democrats. He is correct. After all, Lincoln was a Republican. What proud southerner could support the party of the man who destroyed the Confederacy?
The Civil Rights and Voting Rights Acts, however, were signed by a Texas Democrat, President Lyndon Johnson.
What happened to all those proud southerners? They are now Republicans. I grew up in the south. I heard many people say, “I didn’t leave the Democratic party, the party left me.”
Parties change.
During President Clinton’s impeachment, Republicans insisted that “character matters.” Now most of them stand by a man who has publicly cheated on all three of his wives, while bragging about sexual assaults.
Those conservatives defend a man who, through last May, had averaged roughly 23 verifiable falsehoods each day of his presidency. That’s over 10,000 lies in just over two years in office.
Character doesn’t matter after all, apparently.
Conservatives like Presidents Eisenhower and Reagan occupied the patriotic high ground.
Now the GOP supports a man who, despite 17 American intelligence agencies finding otherwise, denies that Russia attacked America. He laughs publicly about interference in our democracy with Mr. Putin. Meanwhile, the Republican leader of the U.S. Senate blocks funds intended to increase election security.
Imagine Democratic President Roosevelt in 1941 denying that the sneak attack on Pearl Harbor happened, ordering the U.S. military to stand down, and then joking about it over tea with Emperor Hirohito.
Patriotic indeed.
I doubt that Lincoln, Eisenhower or Reagan could find a home in today’s GOP. Political parties change, and not always for the better.
John Oberst
Monmouth
