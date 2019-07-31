Broadband Internet services to rural parts of Polk County already exists. Satellite service is available through HughesNET for under $60 per month. The future of internet service is changing rapidly. Driven by three individuals, our artificial reality is evolving in front of our very eyes.
Elon Musk’s “Starlink” program took flight in May of this year with the first SpaceX launch of low orbiting satellites. Richard Branson’s “OneWEB” effort began in February. And Jeff Bezo’s Amazon “Kuiper” project are all committed to bringing WiFi access to billions of people around the world.
In an effort to control e-commerce globally, the winner of this race will offer broadband service to everyone at low cost, if not, NO Cost with commercial interruption. These services will be available to everyone in Polk County. Technology is not your friend. An expensive lesson fledgling upstarts never seem to grasp.
Ron Smith
Independence
