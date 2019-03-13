Celebrate ag; thank a farmer
When asked “Where does your food come from,” most would say the grocery store, or Burger King, or McDonald’s. But that’s where you get your food. It comes from a farm. As do a whole bunch of things most don’t think of when they are enjoying them. Like the Christmas tree, or the flowers at Valentine’s Day (or when you’re in trouble). While watching the game, who thinks of where the popcorn, buffalo wings, or the fruit juice — or other beverages — originated?
Ice cream comes from a cow that had to be milked twice a day, every day. Like human babies, lambs and calves and piglets — all animals — come at all hours of the day and night, and a farmer/rancher is there if needed.
The pretty new bed sheets, the toasty warm wool ski outfit, a great percentage of the county tax base, a large share of the employment base (processing, shipping, etc) all start on the farm. Most of the wildlife eats on the farms. The beautiful forests — a great deal of private land lumber companies (farms).
And since we live for generations on the same place, we are very careful of managing the soil and water for the future generations. Our lives/welfare depend on it – way before it affects the general population.
Celebrate. We will.
Robert Klinger
Grand Ronde sheep farm
Polk Co. Farm Bureau
Union Street Bridge offers way out
Any Marion Street Bridge longterm blockage could impact residents on both sides of the river with medical conditions. I’m not referring to ambulance emergencies, but everyday doctor visits for those having fragile health.
Yet Union Street Bridge offers a way out.
Cherriots could use that span in such an emergency. But not normal traffic.
Think of those who can benefit.
Ordinary doctor visits. Physical therapy and counseling clients. Even nurse aides needed for those ill or disabled. Let that chain not be broken by lack of planning.
I share these concerns as a retired social worker who once operated out of the Academy Building in Dallas.
Barry-lee Coyne MSW
Salemtowne
Traffic a concern for residents
Mint Valley is fine — we will have jobs and money for the city — location is not.
We are talking about 40 semis a day. Coming up Clow Corner to Godsey Road. Almost to the city limits to deliver pulp. That is one semi every 15 minutes for 10 hours — from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. That’s the time most people will be on the road. Plus, Clow Corner is a main thoroughfare in and out of Dallas.
I am certain not many people will want to be behind or in front of semis. So most traffic will be rerouted voluntarily back to Ellendale, which is already congested — or getting there — or to other roads.
Not to mention roads will need to be repaired more often.
If the location of Mint Valley was close to Highway 99, it would be much better.
I am surprised that the city did not disclose this fact to the citizens of Dallas more, besides Godsey residents only. This will make a big change for Dallas.
Many people want to get away from traffic, especially the older population, but also the younger generations. It saddens me greatly that we will have more traffic problems because of the leaders of our former great community’s decisions.
Hazel Henneman
Dallas
Wear red for veterans at bingo
We will be wearing red at the Dallas Senior Center when we play bingo on the first and third Friday of the month to honor the fallen heroes who have fought to save our freedom.
The doors will open at 5 p.m. for great food, such as hamburgers, hot dogs, salad, pies, etc. Bingo starts at 6 p.m.
Come on down and join in the fun.
We have one progressive pot tickets we will be giving to everyone wearing red.
Prices are reasonable; come on down. I would like to give a shout out to the seniors that have been in the trenches for over 12 years working on getting a new or larger senior center built for the Dallas area.
We have experienced lots of road blocks, ditches to dig, funds to apply for, and many hurdles to accomplish, always met with more. Time has run out for some. Let’s make it happen for the new senior center. Wear your red for veterans. See you Friday evening.
June Krause
Dallas
