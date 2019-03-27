INDEPENDENCE — More than 50 of your friends and neighbors make up the cast of “Acts: A City Rising.”
The musical, produced by Arts Integrated Ministries, starts Friday.
“I love how powerful this play is,” said Janey Jefferson, AIM director. “It’s going to really bring to life what the characters from Acts went through — preaching about Jesus and being persecuted for that.”
Based in modern times, AIM describes the story as following “an eclectic group of fishermen, Pharisees, and vagabonds who left everything to follow Jesus of Nazareth, and He completely changed their lives.”
“There are some really powerful scenes that bring to life and kind of bring to the present what it would have been like to have been persecuted in that way,” Jefferson said.
AIM, which started in 2016, does a variety show every November and an annual spring musical.
They are a ministry of First Baptist Church and have alternated between secular and biblical plays.
Last year they did “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.”
“The year before, we did ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,’” Jefferson said. “We want people to feel comfortable bringing their children to the shows.”
Jefferson hopes people enjoy “Acts”; the story is not entirely solemn.
“There are also some really funny parts in the play,” Jefferson said. “It’s not all just Bible scripture; there’s modern humor. The audience is going to laugh. They’re going to cry. They’re going to experience what it was like in 30 A.D. to 60ish A.D.”
See the show
Tickets are assigned seating and available by calling the church office at 503-838-1001 or messaging through Facebook at facebook.com/AIMFirstBaptist.
March 29, 30 at 6:30 p.m.
March 31 at 2:30 p.m.
April 5, 6 at 6:30 p.m.
April 7 at 2:30 p.m.
There is a suggested donation of $5 per ticket.
