Itemizer-Observer
The anticipation of returning to the stage was so great, Arts Integrated Ministry (AIM) couldn’t contain their annual Variety Show to its traditional two nights.
After a hiatus due to the pandemic since 2019, AIM’s Variety Show will stretch out over three nights, April 7-9 at the First Baptist Church of Independence, located at 1505 Monmouth St.
Janey Jefferson, AIM director/choreographer, said the cast is comprised of 42 performers, ranging in age from 7 to 70, bringing to audiences a live, “super-entertaining show.”
“There will be a variety of musical numbers and sketches and monologs,” Jefferson said. “It’s a chance to showcase the talent of the actors and actresses we work with, featuring fun songs, in a wide variety of styles and genres that go with our people. It’s a lower key performance than what we usually produce on the full stage.”
For example, AIM returned to live performances in 2021 with “My Son, Pinocchio.”
To pay for their larger year-end productions, AIM is also hosting a silent auction each night during the Variety Show’s run. Jefferson said the silent auction features different items each night, including gift certificates and baskets donated by local businesses, tickets to sports games, trips, and other items. But there won’t be a specific goal for funds raised.
“We trust in the Lord for bringing in the funds needed for the next production,” Jefferson said, adding performances are technically free except for donations at the door.
Jefferson added the money raised goes toward buying performance rights of the current production, costumes, building sets, equipment, and microphones. This year’s big production for AIM will be Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn” in December.
AIM has hosted family-friendly performances since 2016, alternating between big name and faith-based productions, including “Chitty, Chitty, Bang, Bang” and “Joseph and the Amazing Techicolor Coat.”
In addition, AIM is hosting a youth musical this summer, an as-yet unnamed production, that will be faith based, Jefferson said. Auditions will be in May with the “camp-like” experience over three weeks from the end of June through July.
Performances this week are at 6:30 p.m. each night, and should last about two hours with an intermission, Jefferson said. The silent auction kicks off at 6 p.m. with bidding continuing during the intermission and cut off 15 minutes afterwards.
While performances are free, seating is limited. So, tickets must be acquired, either online at https://bit.ly/36LAT0l or possibly at the door. Either way, Jefferson said to expect a good time.
“People are super excited to be back in the swing of things. The Variety Show is popular,” Jefferson added. “The church holds about 200 people and almost always sell out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.