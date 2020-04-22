On April 8, 2020, Harlan and Bessie Skelton, long-time residents of Philomath and Corvallis, celebrated 75 years of marriage. They have been residing for the last twelve years at the Dallas Retirement Village, Dallas, Oregon. Harlan was a rural letter carrier out of Philomath for 23 years. Bessie was a substitute carrier on the Philomath routes for several years. On their special day, they enjoyed a beautiful bouquet and cake, many phone calls, emails and cards, adding to the joy of the day.
