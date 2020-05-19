Ken and Mary Lou were married on May 21, 1960 at the First Christian Church in Dallas.
The respect and support they have given each other over the years is an inspiration to all who know them. With love and humor, their marriage has endured the test of time and is deeply admired as a rare and shining example of love and commitment. May they be blessed with many years to come. We love you mom and dad!
