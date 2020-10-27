A5 Anniversary.heic

Ann and David Hurd were married in Seattle on October 24, 1970. The wedding was held in Ann’s family home attended by family and friends from Oregon and Washington. They moved to Dallas in 1971 and raised three sons here, John, Steven and Michael. A memorable event during the ceremony was the sound of two Boston Terriers throwing themselves against the basement door trying to get back upstairs. The extended family celebrated in August at their annual vacation on Orcas island.

