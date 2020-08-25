Herb and Liva Keller, of Dallas, will celebrate their 68th wedding anniversary on Aug. 29.
The couple was married at Portland Evangelical Church by Dr. Emery Petticord on Aug. 29, 1952.
Herb is a retired U.S. Postal Service semi-truck driver and Liva is a retired office manager. They have lived in Dallas for 26 years.
The couple have two children: Linda (Steve) Leavell and Don (Vickie) Keller, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
The COVID-19 pandemic prevents the couple from hosting a party, but they will have an anniversary parade with all friends and family welcome to drive by. The parade will be Aug. 29 at 2 p.m. at 243 SE Ironwood Drive in Dallas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.