40 years
Donald and Brenda LaVoie, of Monmouth, will celebrate their 40th anniversary on Sunday, Dec. 20.
Donald, a former logger, and Brenda a former educational assistant, are both retired. They have a daughter, Nicole LaVoie, who lives in Monmouth.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no big celebration. The couple will order a take-out meal to enjoy at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.