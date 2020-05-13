Ratzlaff — May 16, 1970
Albert and Susan Ratzlaff were married on May 16, 1970. Now they will be celebrating their 50th anniversary on May 16. No party or gifts at this time, but cards or letters would be nice. They met at the Oregon College of Education and Al served in the Army in Vietnam while Susan taught school at a Navajo Reservation in New Mexico. After returning to Oregon, Susan owned her own daycare and also taught in Salem.
Al found employment in state government where he served for 30 years. Later, Susan worked at Tyco in final inspection.
They also volunteered with Child Evangelism Fellowship, had several foster children and Al was a post and district commander with American Legion Post No. 20.
Now they’re enjoying retirement at home in Salt Creek. They both continue to volunteer and Al was elected as a director of the Salt Creek Cemetery District. They have a wonderful daughter and granddaughter who both live in Salem. When everything reopens this summer, they plan to have a party with friends and relatives.
