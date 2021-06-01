Rene and Irma Ann Rivera
To my high school sweetheart Irma Ann Rivera, We have been though lots together and we will continue, we got this.
I love you babe and our three kids Roxanne, Rene Jr, and Angie; and seven grand kids.
Forever together, my wonderful wife.
