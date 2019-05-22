Don and Burla King, of Dallas, will celebrate their 60th anniversary May 24, 2019.
They were married at the Old Christian Church in Monmouth on May 24, 1959.
They had three children, Alan and Donita, who are both deceased, and Adam, who lives in Dallas.
They also have seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
There will be a family picnic at the Dallas City Park.
