Apple Box Children’s Theater presents their latest performance, “El Principe Oso, or The Bear Prince,” a bilingual play that reflects the diverse community they serve. The program runs July 6-8 and is free or low-cost to all participants, the performance is also free, and will be performed partially in Spanish to celebrate the cultural richness of the area.
Apple Box Children’s Theater, which originally was active in the 1970s and 1980s, has been a staple in the community in this form for over 10 years. Run entirely by volunteers, Apple Box provides accessible arts opportunities to children who might not otherwise have access to them. The bilingual play was written by Maren Bradley Anderson to reflect the diverse community that Apple Box Children’s Theater serves. Anderson, who has ancestors from Mexico, has used writing the play to rediscover her roots.
“We believe that every child should have access to the arts,” said Anderson, who also serves as Executive Producer of Apple Box Children’s Theater. “And, that includes the Spanish-speaking community here, which has been underrepresented on our stage and in our audiences.”
“Our performances are not just about putting on a show - they’re about building confidence, fostering creativity, and inspiring all kids to dream big,” she said.
This year, Apple Box hired three Western Oregon University students, Serio Palomar Solis, Lucy Garcia, and Ally Warner, to direct the show and oversee the Central High School students who are directing scenes and choreographing the dances. CHS students are getting college credit for participating. Part of Apple Box’s mission is to teach all parts of theater, so the younger students learn from the older ones, many of whom are alums of Apple Box.
“I’ve been involved in Apple Box shows since I was five years old,” said Casper Anderson, CHS student, stage manager and creative director for the show. “Now I’m basically running it backstage.”
Apple Box raised money this year to purchase microphones to enhance the performance experience for both the actors and audience members.
“We’re hoping to continue to upgrade our sound system,” Anderson continued.
The performances, are July 6-8 at 6 p.m. and feature a talented group of local children and will be held at the outdoor stage at Leonard W. Rice Auditorium, 344 Knox St N, Monmouth. ASL translated services will be available for the July 7 performance. Audience members should bring a lawn chair or blanket.
“We want to celebrate the beauty of our community, and we believe that this play does just that,” said Anderson. “We hope that families from all backgrounds will come out and enjoy the show.”
El Principe Oso or The Bear Prince is made possible in part by funding from the Polk County Cultural Coalition, Oregon Cultural Foundation, Pacific Power Foundation, fiscal sponsorship of the Humanities Division of Western Oregon University, and support from both Central High School and the Western Oregon University Theater Department.
