Bear Prince

Apple Box Children’s Theater presents their latest performance, “El Principe Oso, or The Bear Prince,” a bilingual play that reflects the diverse community they serve. The program runs July 6-8 and is free or low-cost to all participants, the performance is also free, and will be performed partially in Spanish to celebrate the cultural richness of the area.

Apple Box Children’s Theater, which originally was active in the 1970s and 1980s, has been a staple in the community in this form for over 10 years. Run entirely by volunteers, Apple Box provides accessible arts opportunities to children who might not otherwise have access to them. The bilingual play was written by Maren Bradley Anderson to reflect the diverse community that Apple Box Children’s Theater serves. Anderson, who has ancestors from Mexico, has used writing the play to rediscover her roots.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.