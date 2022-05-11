Trammart News Service
INDEPENDENCE -- There was a time not so long ago that almost any comment about the old city hall in downtown was likely to include the word “boondoggle.” Not anymore. Now it’s a hub with plans for a hoped-for expansion.
Parallel 45, the brewery-bar that crafts signature beer in the same concrete building that once housed city staff and police, is getting ready to mark its third anniversary. And the two proprietors – Ryan Booth and Greg Laird – are seeking grant money to remodel the long-vacant east side of the building. The business was selected by the Independence Downtown Association to vie for the state’s “Main Street” grant program, which is aimed at downtown revitalization efforts.
The funding would make way for more retail space, possibly a bicycle shop. If that happens, it would be the only bike store in Polk County, according to the grant application.
“It’s been three years of brewing,” Booth said matter-of-factly when asked recently how he would characterize the business he launched before the coronavirus hit Oregon. The microbrewery’s outside sales sustained Parallel 45 in the pandemic, he added.
And, on many evenings during covid, the outdoor patio was a gathering spot, as fermentation vats hummed inside.
The old city hall is part of a “historic, yet blighted block of downtown,” according to the grant application. “Something needs to be done,” said Paul Reiter, who lives nearby and is known for his meticulous restoration of several historic homes in the area.
The blue concrete-block building should be fully utilized, agreed Sandy Orton, who volunteers weekly at the Independence Library’s book sale, which is held just across Monmouth Street from Parallel 45. Also, many bicyclists in town will love the idea of a place to get services and parts for their two-wheeled transportation, she added.
The refurbishment would include a new retail storefront and one or two new food truck locations.
“More food carts would be good here and more support for bicyclists would be great,” said Sierra Sullivan, who works at Jimmy’Z, the gas station and market across from Parallel 45 on Second Street.
In the grant application, Independence is described as a town where nearly 9% of the population lives below the poverty line and almost half of wage-earners are at low-to-moderate income levels. The grant seeks $155,700 and the submission was signed by Shawn Irvine, the city’s economic development director; The application was compiled by the city’s new grant writer, Marshall Guthrie. The $67,000 match required for the project would be funded by the property owners – not the city, Irvine said.
For the last decade, the old city hall often was disparaged for its non-descript appearance in the downtown district – there’s nothing historic about the design, from the rectangular appearance of the cement building to its aluminum-slider windows. In fact, the city lists it as “not eligible” for any sort of designation for historic preservation.
However, it has remained remarkably durable over the years. When city offices were moved to the newly constructed Independence Civic Center more than a decade ago, the old city hall first became a venue some regarded as a “flea market” with different vendors.
After that business perished, a Salem-based developer bought it, and promptly tore out the sidewalks, turning them into rubble.
When the old city hall changed hands for a third time, surrounded by walkways with chunky fragments of pavement and with a faded cement-block exterior, several expressed doubts about it. The city financed new sidewalks and the new owners reconditioned the outside of the building. Inside, beer became the city’s hometown product.
“I’ll be glad to see the entire building of the old city hall being used,” said Kathy Hubele, who has lived in Independence nearly two decades. She remembers when it was vacated by municipal staff for the stately new building on Main. “The thing I like, and I think is such a good thing, is putting something like that into re-use,” she said.
Several pedestrians who later were queried about that opinion while walking by the old city hall wholeheartedly endorsed Hubele’s view. “Now, if we could only see that happen with one more old building,” said one, gesturing across the street, where a skeletal half-built structure now called “Station 203” stands, after 15 years without much progress.
