So, you are a county commissioner in Polk County. It is 1852. There has been a big trial, the expenses of which just about broke the county.
The murderer, Return William Everman, was convicted and would be hanged by the sheriff eight days later. His brother, Hiram Everman, pleaded guilty to being an accessory. Judge Orville Pratt sentenced Hiram Everman to three years confinement and then headed out to the next court. Two other accused accessories, David Coe and Enoch Smith, were scheduled for trial at a later date before a Yamhill County jury.
The victim of the murder was Cyrenus Hooker, who lived near the Evermans at Rickreall and who had accused Return William Everman of burglarizing his home and stealing his gold watch.
Everman later confessed that he shot Hooker with a shotgun borrowed from Smith. Return Everman had a sensitive personality and did not cotton to being accused of being a criminal. All four headed for the California gold fields and were captured by a Polk County posse near Scottsburg and returned to Polk County for trial.
Hiram Everman’s sentence posed a problem. Polk County had no jail. Oregon’s log cabin prison at Oregon City had burned down. There was great argument as to the future site of the territorial capitol and the prison was not going to be rebuilt until that issue was resolved.
The trial and the cost of keeping the prisoners under armed guard at the four-room courthouse at Cynthian (now North Dallas) had cost the county $500. (That was lot of money in those days. Consider also that the biggest expense the county previously had experienced was the cost of building the courthouse — all of $750.) How would the county cover the expenses of Hiram’s continued incarceration?
Then genius struck. One had to be nimble to survive in poverty-stricken pioneer Polk County.
The county commissioners, who also had limited judicial authority as the county court, sold the prisoner, Hiram Everman, at auction. On the morning of May 11, 1852, Return William Everman was marched to the gallows in front of the courthouse and hanged by Sheriff Washington Smith Gilliam. It was Gilliam’s first hanging and he did not do a good job. The rope was short and Return William Everman died slow. Then, before the crowd dispersed, Hiram Everman was auctioned off.
Theodore Prather, a farmer from Buena Vista, bid $500 and the county commissioners ordered Hiram Everman handed over to Prather. In exchange for the $500 and the cost of feeding and caring for his prisoner, Prather got the benefit of Everman’s work and services for the three years of his sentence.
Prather shortly thereafter moved to the Oak Creek area of what now is Douglas County. Hiram Everman had apprenticed as a carpenter and helped Prather build a house and outbuildings.
Everman was a good worker. But it wasn’t a good deal for Prather.
In the fall election of 1852, the Whigs got voted out of power. A new Territorial Governor, George Curry, was appointed.
Hiram Everman’s friends petitioned the governor for a remittance of the rest of Hiram Everman’s sentence.
Curry signed the order and ordered Everman set free.
Prather complied. He gave Hiram Everman $20 and a good horse and released him. Prather later asked the county commissioners for a refund of the unearned portion of the $500 he paid. The commissioners turned him down.
This Back to the Past article is brought to you by Some Things Antiques
Some Things is located at:
745 Main St., Dallas
503.831.3100
Tue-Sat | 10:30am-5:30pm
Information in this article is from the Library of the Polk County Historical Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.