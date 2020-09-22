Polk County Historical Society
Did you know that Dallas, Oregon once had an airport?
Joe and Betty Card started the airport in 1946 after Joe came home from World War II where he was a Navy flier and instructor.
It was first known as the Dallas Flying Service. It offered flight instruction, pleasure flights, crop dusting, aircraft storage in its 35 foot high 7,000 square foot hangar, fueling for visiting aircraft, and product ferrying for various local manufacturers.
When a large forest fire erupted in the rugged Tillamook area, Joe and his U.S. Navy buddy Ivan Esau dumped fire retardant on the burning area. The Oregon Department of Forestry often used the airport as its base to spot forest fires in their infancy. Mercy ships landed at the strip when patient’s medical needs could not be met locally. Law enforcement agencies sometimes used the field as a base to fly from in their effort to spot marijuana growing operations as the bright green plants contrasted starkly with other vegetation.
During the Dallas Centennial in 1947, an airshow at the field attracted a crowd of more than 5,000 people. During its heyday, more than 30 aircraft were regularly based there. After the Korean War and the Vietnam War, use of the airport was heightened with returning soldiers taking advantage of their GI schooling benefits to take flight instruction. The last flight instruction was offered at the field in the late 1970s.
Located in north Dallas, the airstrip originally ran east and west close to Denton Avenue. In 1969, it was moved to the south side of the 45-acre property where Goodwill is now. The reason for the move was to allow for safety clear zones on each end of the strip. There was no available undeveloped land adjacent to the old strip. This allowed the 2200 foot strip to be expanded to 3,000 feet if needed.
The clear zone at the east end is now the site of Best Western Motel and OSU Credit Union. The west clear zone is currently occupied by cottages for the Dallas Retirement Village. The new strip was built so that the higher west end would slow down landing aircraft naturally.
Planes were encouraged to land to the west unless tailwinds prevented it and to use a flight pattern that avoided the downtown area.
These messages were conveyed to pilots via postings on flight charts as well as ground signals marked by arrows made from white painted tires. Over 750 white tires were used to mark the strip. Each tire encircled a post with reflectors that were illuminated by the approaching aircrafts landing lights.
Red electric lights marked each end. Although the gravel and turf strip was not paved, it was usable year around because it was well-drained by an extensive tiling system. The deep gravel bed was held in place by roots from chewing fescue and English rye grass so the gravel would be stable and not picked by the propellers torque. Frequent leveling and rolling of the strip allowed for a smooth landing. The entire 45-acre airport property required weekly mowing as it was located within the city limits where vegetation growth rules were in force.
Joe and Betty Card purposely picked the site for two reasons. Prior to purchasing the property, they noticed that it was often free of fog with its location at the base of a hill. Also, since Dallas had no taxi cabs or buses at the time, visiting pilots could easily access businesses in downtown Dallas with a short walk. The entire airport property was fenced to keep people, animals, and vehicles from being on the airstrip. All power lines in the vicinity of the airport were buried underground with the cost being paid for by the Card family.
It should be mentioned that this airport was a free airport and offered by Joe and Betty due to their love of flying, as well as their belief that an airport was strategic to the growth of a city.
Many Dallas people took their first airplane rides with Joe as he and Betty gave out “flight coupons” with gasoline sold at their service station and auto repair business located at the airport since 1958. One hundred dollars’ worth of purchases entitled coupon holders to a ride. A smile was all it took for Joe to increase the length of the ride.
The airports expansive open spaces benefited the people of Dallas in ways other than flying. It was the site of several circuses that raised funds for Shriner’s Dornbecher Hospital as well as other charitable causes. The JC’s (Junior Chamber of Commerce) operated concession stands in conjunction with the Valley Racing Association at weekly modified hardtop races held at a track on airport property.
It was known as the fastest dirt track in the northwest at the time. Each year for a number of years, Joe would fly “Santa” in from the “North Pole” in his “North Pole Special” aircraft. Santa would emerge from the plane and be greeted by many excited children. An old Stutsman fire truck would pick Santa up and drive him through town where he would throw handfuls of candy at large crowds of children who would line Main Street. The parade would culminate at city hall where Santa would hear the wishes of children. Santa was really Abe Reghier and the “North Pole” was really a farm at Salt Creek outside of Dallas.
The airport held an annual fly-in in conjunction with the Rotary “Breakfast in the Park.” Tom Newton, local pilot and old car enthusiast as well as a loyal Rotary member, thought up a way to make the event unique among fly-ins at other airports. He encouraged other old car enthusiasts to help haul visiting pilots and their passengers to the park in their vintage cars. The largest fly-in saw 104 aircraft land in a 5-hour period. This helped make money for the Rotary charitable causes as well as provided entertainment for community residents who came to the airport to watch the arriving and departing aircraft in a variety of airplane types, including bi-planes and other vintage aircraft. In spite of no radio tower, there was only one minor mishap when an arriving aircraft had mechanical difficulties and came to rest behind Joe Hayward Ford rather than the airfield.
The airport closed in 1993 due to heavy building in the area, lack of city support, and the expensive cost of liability insurance. At one point, the Card family offered to give the property to the city to keep the airport open but the offer received no interest by city officials at the time.
Information in this article is from the Library of the Polk County Historical Society. The Society’s Library and Museum, located at the Polk County Fairgrounds at Rickreall, is open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. each day except Tuesdays, Sundays and holidays. Admission: adults, $5.00; seniors (age 62+), $4.00; children ages 6-17, $1.00; children under age 6, centenarians and Society members, free.)
