On Oct. 8, 1852, Adam Wimple was hanged by the Polk County sheriff at Dallas. He was convicted of killing his wife, Mary Wimple, the previous Aug. 1.
Not an unusual event for pioneer Oregon, except the Wimple murder case was unique because:
It involved the first reported use of forensic science in an Oregon criminal trial.
It pointed out the Oregon legislature’s unique approach to meeting the needs of settlers under the racist homestead policies of the time.
Compared to today, when a condemned murderer can spend up to 20 years on death row, the crime, indictment, arrest, arraignment, change of venue, trial, appeal and execution took only 68 days.
Adam Wimple came to Oregon in 1845. Apparently, he went to California when gold was discovered and brought back a considerable sum.
In 1820, he decided to marry. Oregon had a peculiar set of laws. Homesteaders could claim free land. A single man was entitled to 320 acres. A married couple could claim 640 acres. But only if the wife was white.
In 1850, Adam wimple, then 35, married Marry Allen, of Portland. She was 12 years old. The couple lived in Portland for a while. Then Wimple bought the claim and cabin of a man known only as Jenkins in Cooper Hollow area south of Dallas.
The Wimples fought. Adam claimed Mary was shrewish and had a sharp tongue. Mary told friends that Adam was unreasonably jealous and possessive.
On Sunday morning, Aug. 1, 1852, William and Mary Louisa Gage stopped by the Wimple cabin. Mary had been crying and Adam told Gage that he had “not seen any peace since I married her.”
The Gages headed on south. A mile or so later, they looked back to see smoke pouring into the sky. They returned to find the cabin ablaze and Adam Wimple gone. When the fire burned out, they found in the ruins of the charred remains of Mary Wimple, identifiable only by her jewelry.
Four days later, James Nesmith came upon Adam Wimple wandering the woods near Nesmith’s mill on Rickreall Creek. Wimple said he was looking for a lost horse. Nesmith knew better and seized Wimple and extracted a confession.
Wimple showed a hole in the sleeve of his shirt, he said Mary had fired a pistol at him and missed, and he had killed her in self-defense, clubbing her to death, then stuffing her body under the floor boards of the cabin and setting it afire.
Wimple was taken to Dallas where justice of the peace Thomas J. Lovelady ordered him to be held on murder charges. Wimple’s case was moved to Oregon City for trial. There, the prosecution laid assault on Wimple’s claim of self-defense. The prosecution’s theory: The tear in Wimple’s shirt was just that — with some gunpowder rubbed in to make it look like he had been shot at. Clackamas County Sheriff William C. Dement took the shirt and hung it in a tree and shot a hole in it at close range. At trial, the shirt was shown to the jury, and they were asked to determine if the original hole was a real gunshot or not.
Wimple was found guilty and sentenced to die. His appeal was denied by the Territorial Supreme Court, and he was hanged in Dallas.
Information in this article is from the Library of the Polk County Historical Society at the Polk County Museum, located at the Polk County Fairgrounds in Rickreall. Hours are 1-5 p.m. every day except Tuesdays, Sundays and holidays. Admission is $5 for adults; $4 for seniors; $1 for children aged 6 to 17; Children younger than 6 or those older than 100 are free. Society members also free.
