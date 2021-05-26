Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS — A little over a year ago, Jim Turner and his family signed a contract to take over the BeckenRidge Vineyard with plans to use the scenic property for weddings and other corporate events.
A week later, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down everything, putting his plans on hold.
Now, Turner is making up for lost time with the perfect event to draw the crowds back outdoors as the mask mandates are being lifted — Rods & Rock n Roll.
Just in time for Father’s Day Weekend, the event on June 19 features a classic car show, live music and plenty of food and spirits.
“It will be a great time, for dads into 70s music and classic cars or great for a Father’s Day gift for dad,” Turner said. “All ages are welcome. There’s plenty of parking, fun things to do and space to spread out on the property. It’s not an issue with any restrictions going on.”
BeckenRidge did host an outdoor concert last summer, Turner said, which attracted about 170 people. But with 22 acres to spread out over, he expects a sizable crowd for Rod & Rock n Roll.
“There’s plenty of room. If you want to social distance, you still can,” Turner said. “There’s plenty of outdoor space to listen to music or staying away (from others) and distantly enjoying the music.”
The other, co-main attraction is the car show. Turner knows hot rodders have been dying to get their rides out of the garage and back on the classic car circuit that has been shut down due to coronavirus travel restrictions.
Even though the event is taking place on 22 acres, Turner is limiting the car show to about 70 cars, max. So, he recommends hurrying to their website soon and downloading the registration form.
“I’ve talked to several car clubs in the area, and the guys I’ve talked to with cars are very excited,” he said. “But they’re still a little tentative. They’ve been set up and let down enough times. That’s why I’m pretty determined to get things done.”
Tickets to the event are $20 and gives access to both the car show and live music, regardless if attendees go to both. The car show runs from 1-4 p.m. and the live music, featuring 70s cover band 77AM, is from 5-9 p.m.
In between, Croft Vineyards will be providing wine, Independence’s Parallel 45 will be serving up their locally crafted beer and Salt Creek Cider House rounds out the libations. Azul’s Taco House and Black Rock food truck will sate those appetites.
To purchase tickets or download a registration form to enter your car into the show, go to https://beckenridge.com/events.
If you go
What: Rod & Rock n Roll
When: June 19 — car Show: 1 to 4 p.m.; live Music by 77AM 5-9 p.m.
Where: BeckenRidge Vineyard 300 Reuben Boise Road, Dallas
Contact: https://beckenridge.com/events
