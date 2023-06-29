Ben Rice

Ben Rice returns to the Main Street Park amphitheater to kick off this year’s Music in the Park series in Monmouth. His show is 6:30 p.m., July 5. Admission is free.

Get ready for some summertime blues … and a whole lot more.

Ben Rice & The Portland Hustle light the fuse that is Music in the Park with July 5 concert at Main Street Park amphitheater in Monmouth at 6:30 p.m.

