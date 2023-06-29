Get ready for some summertime blues … and a whole lot more.
Ben Rice & The Portland Hustle light the fuse that is Music in the Park with July 5 concert at Main Street Park amphitheater in Monmouth at 6:30 p.m.
But be prepared. This isn’t last year’s Ben Rice show. Not with a larger and brassier band backing him.
“The Portland Hustle marks a larger sound and marks our origin and the influence of our city into our name,” stated Rice. “We’ve been working really hard playing locally and around the Northwest.”
The Portland Hustle is an expansion of the trio that Rice had been performing with. More singers and instrumentalists allow for a “huge sound,” his bio stated, along with a chance to reshape his musical destiny.
Rice came out of the pandemic only playing new material. Bandmates Chandler Bowerman and Melanie Owen “were very supportive of me attempting what I thought was impossible, to throw away songs that I had been very comfortable playing for years,” he stated. “I added my good friend Pat MacDougall on keyboard and vocals, and (we) did a lot of creative work together during lockdown.”
Rice began playing with horns in December. John Dover, on trumpet, and Pete Peterson, on tenor saxophone, joined Bowerman, Owen and MacDougall to do The Portland Hustle. Rice also began working with arranger Dave Mills.
Mills “ … and I worked together to create horn lines for my songs,” stated Rice. “The horns add a ton of fun and energy to the band.”
Rice, who grew up in Newberg, played in jazz bands throughout his academic career.
“To have a group with horns is a dream come true and both (Dover) and (Peterson) are stellar players,” he added. “After adding horns, we started really zeroing in on all the things about live performances that I like.”
Rice has been hailed for his ability to perform traditional blues while also being an original.
“I want to sing like Sam Cooke or Al Green and play guitar like Duane Allman and B.B. King. I want to tell a story like John Pride and make you dance like James Brown,” he stated. “At the core I am a blues musician. (But) I gave up trying to be one thing or another and just commit to playing the music I write without trying to put it into the genre box.”
Add his powerful guitar playing, vocals and showmanship to this mix and there’s little question that Ben Rice and The Portland Hustle is the perfect opening act for a lineup that features nine summer concerts.
“We’re looking forward to kicking off another successful Music in the Park season with this fantastic show,” stated Community Development Director Suzanne Dufner, City of Monmouth.
Miriam Haugen, president of the Monmouth Business Association, added: “Ben Rice has played here before and he is incredible.”
Admission is free.
