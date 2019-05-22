Griffin Theodore Caswell was born on May 3, 2019, to Thomas and Kimberly Caswell, both of Beaverton, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland.
He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.
Griffin joins Jackson, 4, and Aidan, 2.
Grandparents are Toni Caswell Christiansen, of Dallas, Tom Caswell, of Nelson, California, and Edward and Jane Gagznos, of Texico, Illinois.
Great-grandparents are Robert Ross, of Paradise, California, and Harry and Shirley Torrey, of Chico, California.
