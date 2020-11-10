Mary Gaither, of Dallas, celebrates her 100th birthday on Nov. 17. She was born in Fort Morgan on November 17, 1920. Mary has lived in Dallas for over 28 years. Her children include Joy Kelley and Carol Luczycki. Mary has five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.