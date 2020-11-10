Mary Gaither, of Dallas, celebrates her 100th birthday on Nov. 17. She was born in Fort Morgan on November 17, 1920. Mary has lived in Dallas for over 28 years. Her children include Joy Kelley and Carol Luczycki. Mary has five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
