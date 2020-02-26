Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS — Another year, another springtime Booster Club Auction to be a part of.
“It’s an evening of fun, with great people coming together to support Dallas High School athletics,” said president Stephanie Earhart.
The auction, which takes place on March 14 at the Nesmith Readiness Center in Dallas, will feature a silent and live auction, raffles, heads or tails games, and the coaches’ challenge - where each program competes in games to win money for their team. Some of the big auction items include a Marquis SPa, a Traegar Pro780, two guided fishing trips, a rafting trip, wine tasting and tours, and a VIP package for DHS graduation.
Throughout the night, there will be no-host beer, wine and ciders available from West Valley Taphouse. Attendees are also encouraged to bring food to share for their tablemates.
Have a sweet tooth?
“We also always have a wonderful selection of homemade desserts for purchase at the auction,” Earhart said.
The money raised from the auction will go toward different projects the club wants to tackle around DHS, including helping with a new mat room for the Dragons wrestling team and projects around the track, such as pole vault, hurdles, and high jump pit.
“We would still like to create a new entryway for the football stadium,” Earhart said. She said the timing of that is dependent on a few projects the district needs to complete, such as drainage around the tennis courts and possibly extensive work on the grandstands.
To purchase tickets or to donate, contact:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.