Ray Files wanted to take some photographs of old headstones but was having trouble locating the Hart-Riggs cemetery due to the overgrown vegetation. According to the Polk Cemetery Savers Facebook page, the only grave marker that he could find was that of the LaFrance family.
“The cemetery is on the side of a hill overlooking a valley. The only headstone visible above the undergrowth was one of the LaFrance headstones. It was one of the few still standing. The cemetery was completely overgrown with blackberries, saplings, fir trees, fallen trees, and poison oak,” the Polk Cemetery Facebook page reads.
Unable to stand the cemetery’s condition, Files placed an ad in the local paper asking for volunteers to help clean up the cemetery. About 12 people showed up to help clear out the overgrown brush, including blackberry bushes and poison oak. The crew also removed more than 100 trees from the site.
Lloyd Callins, Ruby Garmon and Pete McDowell were some of the volunteers who helped Files clear and restore the headstones at the Hart-Riggs Cemetery, which was the genesis of the Polk Cemetery Savers, now running for 10 years.
Sadly, Files has passed away since he started the group, but Collins keeps Files’ vision alive of preserving Polk County cemeteries. Three other volunteers show up regularly – Garmon, along with Howard Aikire and Pete McDowell.
Although the group started at the Hart-Riggs cemetery, the cemetery has become overgrown again.
“Hart-Riggs is all overgrown now,” Collins said. “Nobody takes care of it, and the guy who lives next door is supposed to take care of it, but he got sick. Now it has brier and whatever else grows out in the woods. But the headstones still look pretty good.”
The team often finds monuments sitting on top of other markers.
“We were doing those two veteran monuments last Thursday,” Collins points to one of the white headstones. “The one that we dug up was sitting on another marker. We find that quite often.”
“It can be destroyed if it’s an old one, but if not, this guy might be sitting on top of a grave,” Collins said. “We will do all the veterans’ markers, every one we can find.”
But then Collins pointed out a veteran marker that could not be restored due to the cracking of the surrounding concrete.
“Look at this,” he said, pointing to a veteran marker for Norman Stuivenga, US Navy, Vietnam, 1944 – 1985. “Cracked there, broken on that corner. We cannot do much with this one. The whole thing will break if we lift it.”
“But now, they are getting granite markers without the concrete and placing those in the ground. The concrete cracks off because the heat expansion is different from the granite, breaking the concrete,” Collins explained.
Garmon was cleaning another headstone located a few sites from where Collins and Aikire were working.
“I have always known my family history, and I started at the cemetery in Myrtle Creek, where my family cemetery is. But then this started. I have been doing this for about ten years,” Garmon said.
Garmon then explained the process for cleaning the headstone, which is plain water, Orvis shampoo used for cleaning horses, and a solution that kills the moss over time called D/2 biological solution. She also said it takes a lot of hard work, which is free.
Collins explained some of the dangers and preserving the headstones, which requires digging around the monument, raising the headstone using a tripod, placing crushed rocks to give it a steady base, then replacing the headstone.
The work the crew performs is not without danger. Some of the headstones are extremely heavy, and if they tip over and fall on one of the crew members, it can crush them.
Garmon was cleaning a very unstable headstone that would wobble on its base as she scrubbed, Collins tilted the monument back with the help of Aikire and placed shims to hold it steady, but Garmon still sat to the side just in case the headstone tipped over.
The crew meets every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8 a.m. until about noon, depending on the weather. They are always looking for volunteers to help, but they must be physically fit with solid backs.
“The cleaning process is simple, but it does take a lot of work and can be hard on the shoulders. We need volunteers with solid backs because the headstones are heavy, and we don’t want anyone to get hurt,” Collins said.
They have worked on 26 different cemeteries in Polk County including the Dallas City Cemetery. The crew has an additional eight cemeteries that they plan to work on and restore as part of their projects. They plan to work at the Dallas City Cemetery until they are finished, which they started in 2017.
