Andrew Stewart Love, a 2018 graduate of Central High School, was awarded the Certificate of High Scholarship in recognition of his academic excellence and selection to the 2020-21 Annual Deans List for University of Washington, Seattle. This award comes from a nomination by the Honors Committee and authorization by the faculty.
Love received a certificate from the UW College of Engineering Dean of Students, Nancy Allbritton last week.
Love will be graduating from University of Washington with a BS in Chemical Engineering on June 11. In addition to his studies, he is currently the president of the UW Golf Club and the vice president of the UW chapter of the Washington Policy Center Young Professionals club.
Andrew is the son of Steve and Jill Love in Monmouth, Oregon.
