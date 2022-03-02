Itemizer-Observer
INDEPENDENCE – Join Central Performing Arts Department as they take you “under the sea” in this magical Disney musical, “The Little Mermaid Jr.”
Senior Jocie Dunmire said she is excited to be back on stage. With no masks required during the performance, and a live audience, it’s “pretty much” back to normal, she said.
Dunmire plays the villainous sea witch, Ursula. It’s a bit of a challenge, but one she is eager to tackle.
“Ursula is so huge,” she said. “And it’s a cartoon. So, you have to be larger than life. For a very relaxed, go-with-the-flow, slightly insecure high schooler, it’s hard to step into this Mae West style drag queen. It’s a blast.”
Her counterpart and the heroine of the show, Ariel, is played by senior Jill McBeth, who had to overcome her shaky confidence to get on the stage.
“I tried out very humbly to build my confidence,” she said. “I never thought I would get this role and be so blessed and given hope that I could do this job.”
This is McBeth’s first major role on the stage at Central High School.
“I don’t have singing lessons; I’m not in choir,” she said. “They (directors Jeff Witt and Wendy Boyack) told me that I have the vulnerability that Ariel has, and I have the innocence that Ariel has – innocence in the sense of theater, because I don’t know everything. And that’s OK, because Ariel doesn’t, either.”
“And it comes across so well,” Dunmire added. “She’s fresh in this new world, and I’ve been living here for years.”
“The Little Mermaid” on stage will be a bit different from the film in a few ways – Ursula doesn’t try and steal Eric for her own, for example – and they’ve added new and catchy songs, such as “Human Stuff.” But all the same favorites are included, such as “Poor Unfortunate Souls” and “Under the Sea.”
The cast includes 65 students, ranging in age from third grade to 12th. Witt said it’s a good start to rebuilding the program.
“There so much new talent,” Dunmire said. “For a long time, we had a lot of really big names through our theater and doing big stuff. This is the first time we’ve had so many new faces, and a lot more diversity in our cast this time, which is really cool.”
“There’s kids from all over,” McBeth added. “There’s kids from band. I’m from FFA. There’s kids from sports, from cheerleading. We have such a diverse cast. It’s a good way of representing all of Central.”
“It feels like a ‘slice of life’ kind of cast,” Dunmire added.
Students in theater programs at the school have painted and built the set and programmed the lighting. It’s all part of CHS’s career technical education (CTE) program in theater.
The Little Mermaid, Jr.
When: March 3-5; March 9-12 at 7 p.m. with Saturday matinees at 2 p.m.
Where: Central High School auditorium, 1530 Monmouth St., Independence
Cost: Tickets are $8 for adults, and $5 for students (18 and younger).
Of note: The show will have ASL interpretation for the March 11 and 12 evening performances.
For more information or to buy tickets: chsperformingarts.net
