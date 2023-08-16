Dallas

The Dallas City Council approved their Strategic Plan Aug. 7, setting the road map for their goals for the 2024-28 fiscal years.

The council identified its priority goals during a Council Retreat in April. Within the Council’s four goal statements of Healthy and Fun Community, Safe and Resilient Community, Growing a Robust Community and Encourage Managed Residential Growth in Our Community, are a list of the strategic plan goals and action items aimed at achieving the Council’s priorities.

