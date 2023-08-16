The Dallas City Council approved their Strategic Plan Aug. 7, setting the road map for their goals for the 2024-28 fiscal years.
The council identified its priority goals during a Council Retreat in April. Within the Council’s four goal statements of Healthy and Fun Community, Safe and Resilient Community, Growing a Robust Community and Encourage Managed Residential Growth in Our Community, are a list of the strategic plan goals and action items aimed at achieving the Council’s priorities.
The City Council goal statements shape the work plan for city staff and have budgetary impacts in the immediate future. City Manager Brian Latta said the city council achieved and removed 19 items from last year’s action plan, modified language or delayed 21 other items and added 14 new action items.
The list has been pared down from 45 goals and action items last year to 40 this year.
For example, under Our Community and & Identity are three vision statements with 11 goals in no particular order. So under “We have thriving neighborhoods where citizens will take pride in where they live and play,” the city looks to, in 2024, host a sesquicentennial celebration (150th birthday) of its incorporation as a city.
Under Our Economy and Jobs are five goals ranging from the broad - “Diversify our local economy by adding new businesses and expanding existing businesses in our commercial, industrial and manufacturing sectors, including creating and maintaining local incentives” - to the specific “Preparing the former mill site for redevelopment.”
Growth and Development contained the most goals the council set with 17. Perhaps chief among them is Address the General Fund Budget, which city staff and council members are doing throughout the summer on a “General Fund Roadshow.” Due to a expected shortfall in the fund’s beginning balance, the city is looking to bolster it with a new tax revenue source to stave off massive program and personnel cuts. The roads to achieve the goal are twofold: increase the commercial and industrial tax base by supporting economic development initiatives, and consider public input through October to determine whether a ballot funding measure will be placed on the May 2024 ballot, or reductions in services are needed.
Finally under Health and Safety, the City Council’s Strategic Plan outlines seven goals. These include implementing a robust Street Maintenance Plan to repair and improve the city’s streets and design, build and operate public safety services from facilities which meet our current and 30-year operational needs.
Among the 14 new items added were:
Install a Japanese Garden bridge in fiscal year 2024.
Redevelopment plan of the former Bank of America property.
Construct La Creole sewer project in fiscal year 2025.
Complete raw water expansion funding package plan in fiscal year 2025.
Among the 19 goals achieve were:
A sesquicentennial committee has been formed to plan a celebration for the 150th birthday of Dallas.
Achieved an improved weed abatement program for the past two years.
City has a contract with Polk Fire District #1 for a fire marshal position. Dallas Fire & EMS employees are now conducting safety inspections of commercial buildings.
Create South Dallas Urban Renewal Area,
Completed evaluation of infrastructure needs in the La Creole Node.
Provide 24-hour fire protection coverage.
Create an electronic records retention process efficiency in the finance and municipal court offices.
Postponed construction completion of John Barnard Park to FY2025, because the city obtained $500,00+ grant from Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
Postponed construction of Japanese Garden rebuild to fiscal year 2025 in order to secure grant funding.
City is no longer actively pursuing the project to construct a second fire and EMS station.
Postponed action item for 10-hour police patrol shifts to fiscal year 2025.
Postponed action item for Traffic Safety Officer position to fiscal year 2025.
