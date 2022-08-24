Local students make Pacific University Dean’s list
Local students were named to the Spring 2022 dean’s list at Pacific University in Oregon. The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific’s colleges of Arts & Sciences, Business and Education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded credit hours.
The students honored were Keiara Halcom, of Dallas; Sophia Henke, of Independence; and Jasmin Shellenbarger and Haley Taylor, of Monmouth.
Eastern Oregon Univ. 2022 spring term Dean’s list
Eastern Oregon University named 570 students to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework. Local students honored were Ted Messenger, of Independence, and Honor LaCroix, of West Salem.
Ethan Harnisch makes Lawrence University Dean’s List
Ethan Harnisch, of West Salem, was named to the 2021-22 Dean’s List at Lawrence University.
The Dean’s List is an annual honor roll of students demonstrating exemplary academic performance. The list is compiled at the end of the academic year once all grades have been recorded.
