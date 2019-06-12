Want to learn how to play pickle ball? Now is your chance.
Pickle Ball camp is scheduled for June 17-21 for youth ages 8-14. The camp runs from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Dallas Pickle Ball Courts, across from the Aquatic Center.
Cost to register is $25 and includes a t-shirt.
Scholarships are available.
Register online at www.dallaskidsinc.org, or in person at the Kids Inc. office: 976 SW Hayter St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.