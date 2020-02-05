Native bare root sale pickup dates soon
The Polk Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual Native Bare Root sale will continue online until plants are sold out. Trees, flowering shrubs, and ground cover are available. Pickup dates begin Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Ordering arrangements can be made by calling 503-623-9680. Proceeds to support more than 350 acres of conserved Oregon white oak habitat. For more information: polkswcd.com/bareroot-sale.
Sip ’n’ Science to focus on salmon
The Luckiamute Watershed Council will host Love your Watershed: Sip ’n’ Science from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 12 at Valkyrie Wine Tavern, 301 S. Main St., Independence.
The workshop will talk about protecting salmon strongholds around the Pacific Rim. Admission is free, but a suggested donation of $5 will help cover costs to bring this even to our community.
The event is a partnership with Willamette Habitat Restoration and the Wild Salmon Center.
Matthew Sloat, science director at Wild Salmon Center, draws on experiences in Kamchatka and the Russian Far East, as well as work in our home watersheds on the Oregon Coast to explore the ideals and realties of safeguarding a future for Pacific salmon.
Enjoy a tale of some of our watershed’s most iconic native fish while enjoying some of Valkyrie’s wines and special menu items.
