Cmty Briefs

Local students make Willamette Connections Academy honor roll

Willamette Connections Academy announced the school’s latest honor roll for grades K-8. The statewide tuition-free online public school is recognizing students across Oregon for outstanding academic achievement during the second semester of the 2021-22 school year.

