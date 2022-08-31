Local students make Willamette Connections Academy honor roll
Willamette Connections Academy announced the school’s latest honor roll for grades K-8. The statewide tuition-free online public school is recognizing students across Oregon for outstanding academic achievement during the second semester of the 2021-22 school year.
Dallas students who were honored
Local Students graduate from Pacific University
The following local students graduated from Pacific University on May 22:
Jasmin Shellenbarger, Bachelor of Science in Psychology, College of Arts & Sciences
Emily Denise Griner, Doctor of Pharmacy, College of Health Professions
Peyton Leann Shimanek, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology, College of Arts & Science
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.