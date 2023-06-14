Dallas Community Foundation announces scholarship recipients
The Dallas Community Foundation announced the initial round of scholarship awards for 2023. The foundation administers a total of 15 scholarship funds. Thanks to the generosity of donors, 15 students received scholarships totaling $33,500 to pursue their post-secondary education.
Congratulations 2023 Scholarship Recipients:
American Legion – Evie Olliff
Charlie Bair Memorial – Luke Peffley
Karen Barnard Memorial Nursing – Morgan Shuck
Jeremy Buller Memorial – Meagan Dickey
Dallas Community Foundation – Meagan Dickey, Katherine Dufner, Luke Peffley, Garrett Munkers, Morgan Helfrich, Kaitlyn Land, Kevin Rubio.
Dallas Rotary/Morrison Academic – Morgan Helfrich
Dallas Rotary/Morrison Vocational – Luke Peffley
Department of Forestry – Isaac Jones, Meagan Dickey
Chester B. and Jeanne R. Healy – Julia Nelson, Sydney Edmiston
Hank and Wanona Kliever Memorial – Kevin Rubio
Piering Family – Kaitlyn Land
Paul Olliff Memorial Math- Isaac Jones
Paul Olliff Memorial Wrestling – Isaac Jones
Rochambeau – Daria Harris, Toby Ruston
Helen M. Smith – Evie Olliff, Isaac Jones
Alejandra Barajas-Navarro graduates from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Alejandra Barajas-Navarro, of West Salem, was one of 1,957 students who graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., May 20. Barajas-Navarro graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering.
Tyce Chaney makes ACU’s Dean’s Honor Roll
Tyce Chaney, of West Salem, was named to the Abilene Christian University Spring 2023 Dean’s Honor Roll. Chaney, a sophomore majoring in finance, was among more than 1,200 students to receive the honor.
To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must be registered for 12 or more credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
